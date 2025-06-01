Mountaineers Now

Pat Narduzzi Feels the 'Disrespect' from West Virginia: 'Sometimes It's Not Clean'

In the Backyard Brawl, it's all hate.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi leads the Panthers out of the tunnel to play the Clemson Tigers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't have very many friends in the Mountain State, if any, so anytime he opens his mouth about West Virginia fans, it tends to further shrink that number.

During a recent appearance on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan, Narduzzi discussed the Backyard Brawl and how he feels West Virginia fans may go a little too far with the level of hate, calling it disrespect. I imagine he's referencing that famous three-word chant.

“This rivalry goes probably right at the top or near the top of rivalry games I’ve played in. The people of Pittsburgh who’ve never been to the Backyard Brawl, it is one of the best, if not the best, in the country, in my opinion. What makes a good rivalry? There’s a lot of hate in this rivalry. I’ve been around a lot of rivalries, but the hate that West Virginia has for Pitt, the disrespect, to me, that makes a rivalry. Sometimes it’s not clean. I know there’s a lot of Pitt fans that don’t want to travel down to Morgantown because of that, but it’s right up there at the top.”

September 13th in Morgantown should be fun. Only 104 sleeps to go.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

