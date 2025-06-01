Pat Narduzzi Feels the 'Disrespect' from West Virginia: 'Sometimes It's Not Clean'
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't have very many friends in the Mountain State, if any, so anytime he opens his mouth about West Virginia fans, it tends to further shrink that number.
During a recent appearance on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan, Narduzzi discussed the Backyard Brawl and how he feels West Virginia fans may go a little too far with the level of hate, calling it disrespect. I imagine he's referencing that famous three-word chant.
“This rivalry goes probably right at the top or near the top of rivalry games I’ve played in. The people of Pittsburgh who’ve never been to the Backyard Brawl, it is one of the best, if not the best, in the country, in my opinion. What makes a good rivalry? There’s a lot of hate in this rivalry. I’ve been around a lot of rivalries, but the hate that West Virginia has for Pitt, the disrespect, to me, that makes a rivalry. Sometimes it’s not clean. I know there’s a lot of Pitt fans that don’t want to travel down to Morgantown because of that, but it’s right up there at the top.”
September 13th in Morgantown should be fun. Only 104 sleeps to go.
