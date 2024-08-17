Neal Brown Explains How WVU Can Get in Position to Win the Big 12

On #MartyndMcGee a GREAT chat w @NealBrown_WVU

(I believe WVU could make CFP if they play to their ability)

•Deep importance of @WVUfootball to folks in Wild Wonderful.

•Great rivalries w PennSt/Pitt

•9-4 in 2023. What now?

•QB Garrett Greene 🚀

•Jogger pants?

•Dirty Myrtle pic.twitter.com/ulT2wbd8gi