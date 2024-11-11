CBS Sports Names WVU's Jeff Koonz Big 12 Defensive Coordinator of the Week
Entering last week's game versus Cincinnati, the West Virginia defense had only forced six turnovers all season.
In game one under new defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz, the Mountaineer defense collected three takeaways, which led to 17 points, 14 of which came directly from a pick-six and a scoop-and-score. Brendan Sorsby had been one of the Big 12's best passers, and in the first half and parts of the third quarter, West Virginia had him figured out.
It wasn't until late in the game when the Bearcats' offense finally found some answers and made the game interesting. Part of their success, though, could be blamed on West Virginia's offense not moving the chains and staying on the field. WVU's defense was on the field for nearly 35 minutes, losing the time of possession battle by about 10 minutes.
Following the impressive first game as the lead guy on defense, Koonz was named the Big 12 defensive coordinator of the week by CBS Sports.
Neal Brown on why Koonz was the right man for the job
“Qualified. He’s ready to step up. Has done really well anytime we’ve put him in charge. Whether it’s lead in recruiting, whether it’s on the punt team where he’s taken the lead, he’s been the organizer on special teams, always excelled in leadership roles. He’s got experience with linebackers here but he’s also coached safeties in the past, and he’s called defense before. Excited for him.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
KJ Tenner's Perspective on Life Shows He's Not Your Ordinary True Freshman
70,000+ Fans Sing Country Roads During Panthers-Giants Game in Germany
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 12