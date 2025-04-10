Pat McAfee Gets Jam-Packed Pittsburgh Crowd to Sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
PPG Paints Arena had roughly a dozen thousand on hand Wednesday night as former West Virginia punter/kicker and Pittsburgh native, Pat McAfee, hosted his first-ever Big Night Aht event where he told stories, shared memories, and brought celebrities on stage.
At one point during the event, McAfee began talking about his time at WVU, which led into the singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by the whole arena.
“I f*ck up a lot. I don’t mean to. I promise it’s always in the sense of trying to make people laugh. And as I’ve kind of grown from Pittsburgh (to) down on those Country Roads, Take Me Home….(crowd sings lyrics).
“Hell yeah! I go to college down in Morgantown. Pitt never offered me, but if you’re from Pitt, you’ve already made my life miserable enough, okay? So you can sing Country Roads from the bottom of your heart because it’s a beautiful song.”
Although there was a strong representation of West Virginia at the event, it's still pretty incredible that the crowd's singing of Country Roads was that strong, especially in Pittsburgh.
And, of course, McAfee is talking about the missed field goals he had in the 2007 Backyard Brawl, which played a part in West Virginia falling to a then three-win Pitt team, ultimately keeping the Mountaineers out of the national championship. McAfee wasn't the only reason the Mountaineers lost that night, though. The offense couldn't get anything going, and Rich Rodriguez admitted to calling a "conservative" game.
