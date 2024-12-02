Pat McAfee Says He's 'Been on the Phones' and That 'Something Special is Possible' for WVU
The West Virginia football head coaching job is officially open and athletics director Wren Baker will cast his net far and wide before making a decision on the 36th coach in program history.
Former WVU kicker/punter Pat McAfee reacted to the news of Brown's firing Sunday evening and hinted at his involvement in assisting West Virginia in the search.
"This WVU coaching news has made for a rather wild last few hours..
"I’d like to say.. Thank You for trying your best and representing WVU with class over the last 6 years. Good luck with everything going forward.
"Now… there’s a P4 Head Coaching gig with a GREAT brand/history that doesn’t have a pro team in its state open.. also, a very PASSIONATE fanbase.
"I’ve been on the phone quite a bit… something special is possible.. is in a great spot. I have faith he’s gonna get it right.
"Let’s GOOOOOOOO!"
The name that immediately comes to mind, given McAfee's connection, is Nick Saban, who is a part of the ESPN College GameDay crew this season. The Fairmont native retired from his post at Alabama at the end of the last season, but there could be a chance he returns to coaching. Whether or not the legendary coach would be interested in the job or not remains to be seen.
McAfee could, however, be talking about someone else, too. His former head coach at WVU, Rich Rodriguez, is taking Jacksonville State to the Conference-USA championship game this week and is one of the best coaches at the Group of Five level.
