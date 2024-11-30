College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Texas Tech
It's the final week of the regular season, so we have one more College Football 25 simulation to run through. We will do one for the bowl game as well, although I'm not quite sure we can have the game played at the bowl location.
Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Texas Tech can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players, along with a breakdown of how the scoring went, in case you don't feel like watching the highlights. Through the first eleven games of the season, these simulations have a 6-5 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(WVU) Michael Hayes 41-yard field goal (0:52 in 1st QTR); WVU 3-0
(TTU) Drae McCray 4-yard touchdown reception (3:36 in 2nd QTR); TTU 7-3
(WVU) Kole Taylor 3-yard touchdown reception (0:04 in 2nd QTR); WVU 10-7
(WVU) Jahiem White 37-yard touchdown run (4:28 in 3rd QTR); WVU 17-7
(WVU) Kole Taylor 10-yard touchdown reception (1:24 in 3rd QTR); WVU 24-7
(TTU) Behren Morton 11-yard touchdown run (6:26 in 4th QTR); WVU 24-14
(TTU) Jaylin Conyers 9-yard touchdown reception (0:44 in 4th QTR); WVU 24-21
Passing
(WVU) Garrett Greene 18/21 153 yards, two touchdowns
(TTU) Behren Morton 19/29 240 yards, two touchdowns
Rushing
(WVU) Jahiem White 17 carries, 110 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Garrett Greene 8 carries, 12 yards
(TTU) Tahj Brooks 4 carries, 18 yards
(TTU) Behren Morton 3 carries, 10 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) CJ Donaldson 2 carries, 18 yards
Receiving
(TTU) Jalin Conyers 5 receptions for 106 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Kole Taylor 5 receptions for 42 yards, two touchdowns
(TTU) Cory Eakin 5 receptions for 15 yards
(TTU) Josh Kelly 4 receptions for 80 yards
(WVU) Jahiem White 4 receptions for 33 yards
(WVU) Rodney Gallagher III 3 receptions for 32 yards
(WVU) Traylon Ray 3 receptions for 16 yards
(TTU) Caleb Douglas 2 receptions for 29 yards
(TTU) Tahj Brooks 2 receptions for 4 yards
(WVU) Hudson Clement 1 reception for 19 yards
(WVU) Preston Fox 1 reception for 7 yards
(TTU) Drae McCray 1 reception for 4 yards, one touchdown
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor W 28-25
vs. UCF W 28-21
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati W 31-24
vs. Baylor L 35-49
vs. UCF W 31-21
at Texas Tech
