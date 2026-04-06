Pat McAfee Sneaks in a 'Retire 5' in Celebratory Video of WVU Winning the Crown

Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers stormed back from a 13-point deficit to take down the Oklahoma Sooners in overtime of the College Basketball Crown.

WVU jumped out to a 15-point lead early, largely due to a blistering hot start from Honor Huff, who knocked down each of his first five three-point attempts. Oklahoma settled in and led for the majority of the second half, but it wasn't enough. Huff got going again, Chance Moore couldn't be stopped heading to the rim, and it resulted in a Mountaineer victory to end the season 21-14.

As the final seconds were ticking away, WVU football legend and ESPN personality Pat McAfee filmed his TV, reacting to the win.

LET’S GOOOOOOOO MOUNTAINEERS



WVU WINS DA 👑



Honor Huff is a CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/kYwhwi6UVb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2026

“The West Virginia Mountaineers, just like I’ve been saying, have won the crown. That’s Honor Huff right there. He just went for damn near 40. That’s a Pat White jersey. They need to retire 5. And the Mountaineers have won a basketball tournament in April. Thank you, coach! Let’s go, West Virginia.”

Huff was phenomenal in this game, and after all the ups and downs he experienced throughout the year, it was nice to see him end his collegiate career with a bang. He surpassed Frank Young for the program record in single-season made threes and hit 8+ triples for the third time this season. Just imagine what he could have done with more help.

What I liked most about McAfee's reaction is that he snuck in a "Retire 5" after he saw a Mountaineer fan rocking a gold Pat White jersey on the floor.

Why No. 5 should be retired

Dec 27, 2008; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White (5) speaks to the fans while holding the game most valuable player award after his teams win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Meineke Car Care Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. West Virginia defeated North Carolina 31-30. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The things that Pat White did in his career had never been done before by a West Virginia quarterback and have never been replicated. He played a massive role in the Mountaineers stringing together three consecutive 11-win seasons — the best three-year stretch in program history. White was also a perfect 4-0 in bowl games, being the first quarterback in the history of college football to accomplish that feat, two of which were high-level bowl games — Sugar vs. Georgia and Fiesta vs. Oklahoma.

I'm well aware that there are certain requirements WVU has in order to be able to retire a jersey, such as the player being a consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer, but it's time for the athletic department to revise those dated requirements. White is arguably the best player to ever don the Mountaineer uniform and should be recognized as such.