Pat McAfee Speaks on Nick Saban's Interest in the West Virginia Job
Just hours after West Virginia announced that they would be parting ways with head football coach Neal Brown, former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that got West Virginia fans all excited.
"I’ve been on the phone quite a bit… something special is possible.. is in a great spot. I have faith he’s gonna get it right."
The immediate reaction was that he was talking about either his co-host on College GameDay, Nick Saban, or his former West Virginia head coach, Rich Rodriguez. Most fans leaned into the Saban-to-WVU side of it, but McAfee helped slow down that locomotive on his show Monday afternoon.
"I saw a lot of people tweeting after my tweet like Coach Saban is coming back to save us. I think Coach Saban is having a good time. I think Coach Saban is enjoying College GameDay. I don't think he's getting back into coaching. I have asked him a thousand times if he's coming to coach West Virginia. But I do believe he is interested in helping West Virginia, which is I think very good news in this entire conversation."
