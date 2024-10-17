Projecting WVU's Starting Lineup for the 2024-25 Basketball Season
Friday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on Charleston in an exhibition for the unofficial start of the Darian DeVries era in Morgantown.
While it may not be exactly the same lineups and rotations we'll see for the season opener, I'd have to imagine it will be pretty close.
So, what will the WVU starting five look like this season? Here is my best guess.
G Javon Small
Small made the jump up from East Carolina to Oklahoma State and did so effortlessly. In his lone season with the Cowboys, he led the team in scoring averaging 15.1 points per game on 44% shooting, including 37% from beyond the arc. He also led the Pokes in assists at 4.1 per game.
A well-rounded offensive player who is going to be the top-scoring option aside from Tucker DeVries.
G Jayden Stone
Stone spent the first two years of his career at Grand Canyon before transferring to Detroit Mercy where he blossomed into one of the nation's top scorers. Two years ago he shot nearly 50% from three!
Last season, he saw that drop to 31% but did take 3.7 more attempts from downtown. It'll be interesting to see how he handles opposing Big 12 defenses, but he's a pretty nice third option for the Mountaineers.
G/F Toby Okani
Don't be fooled. Toby Okani can score the basketball, but it's not his calling card. He'll earn his dough by doing all the dirty work on the glass, defending the ball, and helping protect the paint.
Last season at Illinois-Chicago, Okani blocked two shots per game while swiping 1.5 steals per night. He's without question the Mountaineers' best defender and will have a Gabe Osabuohien-like effect on that end of the floor.
G/F Tucker DeVries
You probably don't need to be educated on the history of Tucker DeVries, but if you are a little unfamiliar with how strong his resume is, well...here you go.
DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons, led Drake in scoring in each of the last three seasons, left Drake as the program's third-highest all-time scorer, and finished ninth nationally in scoring last year with 21.6 points per game.
He is a legitimate NBA prospect who will be the key to the Mountaineers' success in 2024-25.
F Amani Hansberry
I went back and forth here between Hansberry and the only true center on the roster, Eduardo Andrew, a transfer from Fresno State. But Hansberry offers a higher ceiling despite being undersized at the five. What he can do is help space the floor with his ability to step out and knock down shots in addition to running the floor really well. He didn't get much of an opportunity at Illinois, but the once-four-star recruit is in a position to break out this season.
