Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
It'll be another showdown versus a top-25 team on Saturday night for the West Virginia Mountaineers, playing host to No. 17 Kansas State. A win keeps WVU's Big 12 title hopes alive while a loss gives them zero wiggle room down the stretch.
Who wins this week in Morgantown? Here are our picks.
Schuyler Callihan: Kansas State 28, West Virginia 23
I might be picking the Wildcats here, but my gut is telling me West Virginia will find a way to win this game. Seemingly every time the hot seat talk stirs up the Mountaineers win and throw water on that conversation immediately.
But I'm not listening to my gut, I'm going to use my brain and side with the historical data here. Neal Brown is 3-16 versus ranked opponents during his time as the Mountaineer head coach. That has to hold a lot of weight, right?
What makes this week any different?
Kansas State is one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference and just received a huge boost of confidence after winning a thriller on the road at Colorado. They're not going to flinch in this situation, especially in an environment that may not be all that into it at the start because of the fun that was had in the parking lots.
Too soon? Sorry, I had to get it in there at least one more time.
But as far as the matchup goes, I'm not sure how the Mountaineers will get back on track offensively. Kansas State has one of the best run defenses in the entire country and CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White was bottled up last week against a middle-of-the-road Big 12 run defense in Iowa State
Garrett Greene will have opportunities to make splash plays through the air on a vulnerable K-State secondary, but he's put the ball in harm's way too often this season with almost 7% of his throws being considered "turnover-worthy" plays.
Kansas State trails at the half but owns the first eight minutes of the third quarter to take control.
Prediction record: 3-3.
Christopher Hall: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 24
West Virginia is 7-11-1 in primetime games against nationally ranked opponents at Mountaineer Field dating back to 1984, and the loss last week to Iowa State, marked the eighth straight game against a ranked opponent in a night game at home.
The Mountaineer offense has yet to find consistency at the midpoint of the season and stalled last week after taking the opening drive 75 yards for a touchdown.
Defensively, West Virginia improved but allowed an explosive 60-yard touchdown pass against the Cyclones, and some defensive lapses allowed drives to continue on third and long.
West Virginia is capable of pulling off the upset but as Neal Brown said on Monday, they have not played complimentary football in these types of games.
Kansas State pulls away in the second half and coasts to a 34-24 victory.
Prediction record: 3-3.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview + Prediction
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas State
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 17 Kansas State
ESPN's FPI Predictor Can't Seem to Get Accurate Read on West Virginia vs. Kansas State