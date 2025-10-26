PFF Grades + Snap Counts From West Virginia's Loss to TCU
Tack on another loss in the loss column for West Virginia, as they dropped to 2-6 (0-5) on the year Saturday night with a 23-17 defeat to TCU.
Unlike recent weeks, the Mountaineers were competitive and had a true chance to win the game in the final minutes. Here's a look at this week's grades from Pro Football Focus, snap counts, and a little analysis on my part.
OFFENSE (snaps played)
QB Scotty Fox Jr. - 67.2 (75)
RB Diore Hubbard - 62.0 (56)
RB Clay Ash - 59.2 (15)
RB Cyncir Bowers - 38.6 (4)
WR Jarod Bowie - 82.8 (9)
WR Cam Vaughn - 69.4 (70)
WR Justin Smith-Brown - 62.4 (20)
WR Jeff Weimer - 62.2 (54)
WR Preston Fox - 60.0 (1)
WR Rodney Gallagher III - 51.5 (60)
TE Ryan Ward - 72.1 (12)
TE Grayson Barnes - 57.2 (47)
TE Jacob Barrick - 51.7 (27)
LT Nick Krahe - 63.0 (75)
LG Donovan Haslam - 59.6 (75)
C Landen Livingston - 64.8 (75)
RG Kimo Makane’ole - 61.0 (75)
RT Malik Agbo - 48.4 (75)
My thoughts: Although it was limited work, I was encouraged by what I saw from Jarod Bowie. I expect he'll get more playing time down the stretch. I was a little shocked Scotty Fox didn't grade out a little higher. I know he missed some things and wasn't exactly accurate downfield throwing it, but he played a clean game, made some things happen with his feet, and kept the ball out of harm's way.
DEFENSE (snaps played)
DT Nate Gabriel - 75.5 (31)
DT Corey McIntyre Jr. - 74.4 (30)
DL Devin Grant - 66.7 (40)
DL Edward Vesterinen - 60.5 (45)
DL Eddie Kelly Jr. - 58.2 (36)
DL Asani Redwood - 55.9 (46)
BAN MarShon Oxley - 69.2 (19)
BAN Braden Siders - 68.1 (57)
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. - 57.9 (14)
LB Ben Cutter - 70.1 (20)
LB Ben Bogle - 64.5 (27)
LB Chase Wilson - 57.5 (56)
LB Reid Carrico - 54.2 (49)
N/S Fred Perry - 79.3 (60)
N/S Chris Fileppo - 60.0 (2)
CB Jason Chambers - 72.0 (57)
CB Michael Coats Jr. - 65.8 (38)
CB Jordan Scruggs - 50.9 (57)
S Darrian Lewis - 84.5 (26)
S Derek Carter Jr. - 71.1 (67)
S Israel Boyce - 70.6 (34)
S Jordan Walker - 63.4 (16)
S Nick Taylor - 39.3 (9)
My thoughts: My big concern coming into this one was TCU finding some rhythm on the ground, which they haven't been able to do until last week against Baylor. With Hammond Russell IV out, I thought WVU might have some trouble, but Corey McIntyre and Nate Gabriel played exceptionally well. If the Frogs had been able to run it with more consistency, it would have been a long day for the defense.
