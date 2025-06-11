PFF Ranks Tye Edwards Among Big 12’s Best: WVU's Hidden Weapon in the Backfield
Jahiem White will be the center of attention in the West Virginia ground game this fall, but don't forget about Northern Iowa transfer, Tye Edwards. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound back brings a different level of physicality and toughness than the rest of the guys in that room and will play a big part in taking hits off of White.
According to Pro Football Focus, Edwards is the second-highest graded running back in the Big 12, checking in behind only Bryson Washington of Baylor. Yes, it is Edwards' first season in Morgantown, but they're taking the player grades from last season and stacking them in order, regardless of where they played.
Edwards put up massive numbers last season at Northern Iowa, rushing for 1,047 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries. While he may be known for hammering the ball inside the tackles and busting through whimpy defenders, Edwards can also gash opponents for long gains. His longest gain of the season was a 75-yard scamper against Indiana State. while also registering a handful of other 50-yard gains throughout the year.
Edwards will be fighting for reps behind White between SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton, Diore Hubbard, and Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer.
