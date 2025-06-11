Scouts Take Notice: Javon Small Gaining Traction in 2025 Mocks Draft Projections
Returning to school turned out to be a great decision for Javon Small, and thanks to his incredible senior season at West Virginia, he's in line to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft later this month.
Where he'll go and which team selects him remain to be seen, but it does appear that his stock has improved since the draft combine in Chicago.
In Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft on Bleacher Report, Small is projected to go 46th overall to the Orlando Magic.
"Scouts sound interested in Javon Small, whose production has drawn more attention to his shotmaking and playmaking. Tough shots off the dribble can hurt his efficiency, but an NBA team could see his creation, downhill game, and confidence around the perimeter working for a bench-spark role."
Interestingly, Wasserman also compared Small to Cole Anthony, a guard who plays a key role off the bench for Orlando. If he lands with the Magic, there's a good chance he'll spend a good portion of his rookie season in the G League. As a matter of fact, that's likely where he'll play regardless of who takes him, as most players selected in that range sign two-way contracts.
In his lone season in Morgantown, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Receives Massive News on Eligibility of Transfer Guard Chance Moore
Several Non-Conference Games Added to Future WVU Football Schedules
Yikes! Phil Steele Predicts West Virginia as Big 12's Worst Team in 2025
Future Star in the Making? West Virginia Adds Talented Transfer Matt Ineich