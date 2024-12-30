PFF Tabs Wyatt Milum as a Top-20 Player on 2025 NFL Draft Big Board
For the second straight year, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have an offensive lineman drafted within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. Last year, it was Zach Frazier who got the call from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this spring, it'll be left tackle Wyatt Milum's turn.
Where Milum will actually go in the draft is hard to pin down at this moment. Draft experts have a wide range of projections, going from being a top-15 pick to a mid-second-round selection. Due to the value of offensive tackles, particularly ones that protect the quarterback's blindside, Milum may go much higher than most are projecting. That being said, it's not like he isn't deserving of it. He's been one of the best pass protectors in all of college football over the past two seasons where he didn't allow a single sack.
According to Pro Football Focus, Milum is ranked as the 16th-best player on their 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. Will Campbell (LSU) and Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas), Josh Simmons (Ohio State), and Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) are the only offensive tackles ranked higher on the board. If those guys start to fly off the board early in the first round, it only helps Milum's chances of being picked on the opening night of the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24th-26th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia to Host Eastern Michigan LB Transfer James Djonkam on Visit
Three Returning Players Who Could Become Stars in Zac Alley's Defense at West Virginia
Former WVU O-Lineman Sullivan Weidman Chooses Transfer Destination
West Virginia Extends Offer to Memphis D-Line Transfer William Whitlow Jr.