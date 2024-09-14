Pitt Trolls WVU in Pregame with 2007 Reminder
The 2007 game between West Virginia and Pitt is without question the most storied game in the history of the Backyard Brawl.
With a win over the then 4-7 Panthers, the Mountaineers would have punched a ticket to the national championship game. But the unthinkable happened. The 28.5-point underdog had everything break their way, including an injury to WVU starting quarterback Pat White that kept him out for much of the night. The West Virginia offense was out of whack all night because of it and Pitt pulled off the upset to prevent their bitter rival from playing for all the marbles.
17 years later, Pitt still trolls West Virginia with that 13-9 final score, throwing that up on the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium hours before this afternoon's game.
While it is a way to get into the heads of West Virginia fans, it is a little odd that the most talked-about win in program history is from a season in which they won five games and were ineligible for a bowl. But hey, it is the Backyard Brawl for a reason. Trash talk and trolling are permitted.
West Virginia and Pitt will tee the ball up at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.
