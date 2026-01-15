Marshall Lands Third West Virginia Transfer This Portal Cycle

Wide receiver Christian Hamilton becomes the latest West Virginia Mountaineer to officially be a one-and-done in Morgantown.

Hamilton announced his commitment to Marshall on Wednesday, making him the third former WVU player to join the Herd this offseason, alongside offensive linemen Xavier Bausley and Robby Martin.

Hamilton came to West Virginia by way of North Carolina a year ago, seeking a bigger role, but was never really able to make a big enough impression to see legit playing time. He did see some action down the final stretch of the season, but hauled in just two catches for 25 yards.

The Harrisburg, PA native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia 2026 Signee Requests Release From NLI, Will Play for Another School

Longtime WVU Football Assistant Jeff Casteel to Retire From Coaching

Projecting WVU's Defensive Depth Chart After Massive Wave of Portal Additions

Ranking West Virginia's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

West Virginia Suffers Heartbreaking Buzzer-Beater Loss to No. 10 TCU