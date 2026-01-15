Marshall Lands Third West Virginia Transfer This Portal Cycle
In this story:
Wide receiver Christian Hamilton becomes the latest West Virginia Mountaineer to officially be a one-and-done in Morgantown.
Hamilton announced his commitment to Marshall on Wednesday, making him the third former WVU player to join the Herd this offseason, alongside offensive linemen Xavier Bausley and Robby Martin.
Hamilton came to West Virginia by way of North Carolina a year ago, seeking a bigger role, but was never really able to make a big enough impression to see legit playing time. He did see some action down the final stretch of the season, but hauled in just two catches for 25 yards.
The Harrisburg, PA native will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to
RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn
RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas
WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona
WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall
WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa
WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami
OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall
OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall
DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida
DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin
EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida
LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas
S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida
S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas
S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo
S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State
To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia 2026 Signee Requests Release From NLI, Will Play for Another School
Longtime WVU Football Assistant Jeff Casteel to Retire From Coaching
Projecting WVU's Defensive Depth Chart After Massive Wave of Portal Additions
Ranking West Virginia's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far
West Virginia Suffers Heartbreaking Buzzer-Beater Loss to No. 10 TCU
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_