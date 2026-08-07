Position Change for Two WVU Defenders May Solve a Major Problem

WVU's defensive coordinator is going to have the ability to mix some things up in the back end of his defense this fall with so many guys having played multiple positions throughout their respective careers.

Guys like Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell, Nick Taylor, and Maliek Hawkins all have experience playing corner and can offer depth there if needed. Two of those guys, Powdrell and Taylor, will be playing new positions in 2026, and it could end up being a massive problem solver for the configuration of Alley's secondary.

Nick Taylor: Safety —> Corner

West Virginia University defensive back Nick Taylor | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Taylor played seldom in 2025, yet made his presence known when he was in the game. He has some bone-crushing hits, specifically that one against Utah. This move shouldn't be a difficult transition for him, considering he played seven games at corner at Appalachian State and also repped there some in practice last season. In 147 snaps there at App State, he allowed 11 catches for 89 yards.

With so much uncertainty at the cornerback spot, Taylor was moved there back in the spring and showed a lot of good signs. He may not have the length that Chams Diagne, Rayshawn Reynolds, or Da'Mun Allen have, but he's not small by any means. He's listed at 6'1", 193 lbs, and likes to play a physical brand of football. If Taylor can turn into a reliable starter opposite Chams Diagne, Zac Alley will have one less thing to worry about.

Andrew Powdrell: Corner, Nickel/Sam —> Free Safety

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Andrew Powdrell (5'10", 196 lbs) is a well-traveled man, both school- and position-wise.

He played a bunch of wide corner during his time at Montana State and UNLV, so he is used to having to defend a big portion of the field, which has helped him in this transition. His stock has done nothing but skyrocket since he first took the practice field in Morgantown. He wowed the coaching staff back in the spring with the amount of grass he was able to cover in a short period of time and make a play on the ball.

When the Mountaineers were recruiting him out of the transfer portal, they initially planned to play him at the nickel/sam spot but quickly realized two things: he's making too many plays to sit behind Geimere Latimer, and he can help raise the play of the safety group, hence the reason for the move.

Getting Powdrell and Latimer both on the field was a must.