Breaking Down WVU’s Offensive Line Rebuild and Updated Depth Chart Projection
To round out our positional previews on the offensive side of the ball for West Virginia, we look at the big guys up front. In order for the Mountaineers to be competitive, reach a bowl game, and perhaps more, they need this unit to come together and gel early. Finding the right five is pivotal, but establishing depth is just as paramount.
The five to know - Malik Agbo, Walter Young Bear, Landen Livingston, Kimo Makane'ole, Ty'Kieast Crawford
There's no way of truly knowing who will be a part of the starting five for the Mountaineers this fall, but we've been left with some hints along the way. Livingston (6'4", 294) is the only returning player from last year's team among this group and played pretty well in relief of Brandon Yates. He's athletic and moves well laterally, which makes him a perfect fit for this Rich Rodriguez offense.
The interior will likely round out with Tulsa transfer Walter Young Bear (6'3", 306), who is a candidate for college football's all-name team, and Kimo Makane'ole (6'4", 300), who comes in from LSU. Young Bear has appeared in 33 games (13 starts) and worked his way up from a walk-on to a Third Team All-AAC selection a season ago. Makane'ole was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, but didn't see much playing time, prompting a switch to defense in 2024. He'll flip back over to the offensive side at WVU and get the opportunity to finish his career strong.
At tackle is where the uncertainty creeps in. Texas transfer Malik Agbo (6'4", 270) will have to fight off Nick Krahe (6'6", 305) and a couple of others, while Arkansas transfer Ty'Kieast Crawford (6'5", 325) is penciled in to be the guy on the right side, but needs to have a strong camp to hold onto that spot.
Pushing for starting job - Nick Krahe, Carson Lee, Ayden Bussell, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay
Krahe and Bausley are the only other two returning players from last year's roster who have a chance to make an impact in 2025 and beyond. Krahe's athleticism and mobility should allow him to not only be in the o-line rotation, but perhaps push for a starting job. He's seen time at both guard and tackle during practice under the previous regime, but projects to have a higher ceiling at tackle.
Bausley (6'4", 310) should have a leg up on the competition, considering he spent time in this offense two years ago at Jacksonville State, where he was a freshman All-American. There's a very small gap between him and Crawford, meaning there's a true battle there in fall camp.
Tennessee transfer Ayden Bussell (6'5", 309) played in three games a year ago for the Tennessee Volunteers, but probably needs another year to develop before sliding into the starting lineup. That said, WVU needs him to be ready to roll in case Makane'ole struggles.
Lee (62", 327) enters from Mississippi State, but only spent the spring there. He began his collegiate career at Colorado, where he appeared in four games across two seasons before transferring to Eastern Michigan. There, he split time as a center and guard, and figures to have a similar role here, but possibly as a backup to Landen Livingston.
Mickel Clay (6'5", 278) is making the jump up from the FCS level after spending the last three seasons at North Alabama. I don't want to completely rule him out as a starting option, but could see him ultimately becoming the Mountaineers' swing tackle, playing both left and right tackle in a backup role.
Potential to crack rotation - Josh Aisosa, Donovan Haslem, Robby Martin
Aisosa (6'3", 321) comes to Morgantown by way of Oklahoma, spending the first year of his career with the Sooners, where he redshirted. Ideally, this year will serve as a chance to sit, learn, develop, and get a little bigger.
Donovan Haslem (6'3", 341) primarily played tackle at Austin Peay, but for this offense, I could see him kicking inside to guard while also being an option at tackle. He's played in 24 career games and has made nine starts.
Lastly, we have West Virginia native, Robby Martin (6'3", 302). The Huntington product finally ends up at WVU after spending one season at North Carolina State and could potentially be the center of the future.
Depth/special teams - Raymond Kovalesky, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Cooper Young, Wyatt Minor, Griffin Fogle, Brandon Homady, Andreas Hunter
Bowser (6'4", 273) and Homady (6'3", 293) are the only two freshmen in the offensive line group and will redshirt this fall. Well, it's not a guarantee, but it would take a lot of injuries for them to see the field. Cooper Young (6'5", 308) and Youngstown State transfer Wyatt Minor (6'5", 308) could climb their way up into a backup role with a strong August. Former walk-ons Raymond Kovalesky, Griffin Fogle, and Andreas Hunter will serve as depth/special team options who can help out on scout team throughout the week.
Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart
Left Tackle
Left Guard
Center
Right Guard
Right Tackle
Malik Agbo
Walter Young Bear
Landen Livingston
Kimo Makane'ole
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Nick Krahe
Donovan Haslem
Carson Lee
Ayden Bussell
Xavier Bausley
Mickel Clay
Joshua Aisosa
Robby Martin
Wyatt Minor
Mickel Clay
Cooper Young
Brandon Homady
Raymond Kovalesky
Phillip Bowser
Griffin Fogle
