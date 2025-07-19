Major Questions Hover Over WVU’s Talented Yet Unproven Receiver Group
As we inch closer to the start of fall camp, we continue our series previewing each position group on the West Virginia roster. Today, we turn our focus to the wide receivers.
Potential starters
Cam Vaughn (6'2", 186): He's yet to play a single snap in Morgantown, but I think it's pretty safe to say Vaughn will be the Mountaineers' No. 1 option in the passing game. As a redshirt freshman at Jax State, Vaughn hauled in 48 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Could be a star in the Big 12 by the time he's done.
Jaden Bray (6'2", 205): Injuries held the Oklahoma State transfer back in his first year at WVU. He made just two catches in 2024, each of which went for 44 yards, including one against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He could become a 50/50 favorite for whoever starts at quarterback and potentially turn into ole reliable in gotta-have-it situations.
Rodney Gallagher (510", 180): The production has been a little underwhelming for the former coveted recruit from Uniontown, although much of the blame should be placed on the previous coaching staff. Yes, he's not built the same as Jock Sanders, but he could have a similar role. He's just someone Rodriguez needs to get the football to by any means necessary.
Top contributors
Jeff Weimer (6'2", 204): The Idaho State transfer is in Morgantown, but is still waiting word from the NCAA if he'll be granted an extra year of eligibility. Last season with the Bengals, he caught 75 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.
Christian Hamilton (5'11", 189): Keep your eyes peeled for Hamilton, who transfers in from North Carolina. If any of the top three slip up or get out to a slow start, don't be surprised to see the former Tar Heel be one of the first guys to see more snaps. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch in high school and averaged 18.7 last season in Chapel Hill - a true big-play threat.
Oran Singleton Jr. (5'9", 169): The former Eastern Michigan product gives Rich Rodriguez the ability to move Rodney Gallagher around some without experiencing much of a drop-off in the slot. Last season, he caught 64 passes for 639 yards and touchdowns.
Logan Ramper (6'2", 216): This is the wild card, in my opinion. He has tremendous size and length, making him a top candidate to back up Vaughn at the X. At Slippery Rock last season, he logged 42 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. If the jump up goes smoothly, he could play a much larger role than I'm anticipating.
Depth pieces
Jordan McCants (5'11", 173): He didn't have a ton of production at Jax State, but since he's been in the offense for multiple years, he'll have a leg up on many of the newcomers. He could range anywhere from being a bottom-of-the-rotation guy to strictly serving as a special teamer. Had 15 catches for 146 yards in 2024.
Justin Smith-Brown (5'11", 184): Of this group, Smith-Brown is the one who could rise and be included in the rotation, in my opinion. He had solid production over the last two seasons at South Carolina State, combining for 76 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven scores.
Jarel Williams (6'2", 203): In his first three years in Morgantown, Williams has been buried on the depth chart on offense, while playing a role on special teams. With all of the new pieces in play, I would expect more of the same in 2025.
Preston Fox (5'10", 181): Fox is back for one more run at it, coming out of retirement. I don't believe he'll be as involved offensively as he has in the past, but he will certainly play a big role on special teams, potentially as both punt and kick returner.
Jarod Bowie (5'9", 162): Bowie's speed will help him get on the field in one way or another, most likely on special teams. Before his stint at Jacksonville State, he spent time at West Virginia Wesleyan and Concord.
Developmental players
Cyrus Traugh (6'0", 182): The Youngstown State transfer and Parkersburg native tallied 36 receptions for 409 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. He should be able to work his way into the rotation in the future, but this season will likely be about spending a lot of time with Mike Joseph.
Armoni Weaver (5'9", 161): Weaver was a star two-way player at Westside HS in Anderson, South Carolina, and will now fully focus on playing receiver. There's zero need for him to see the field this season unless there's a rash of injuries in the WR room.
Tyshawn Dues (5'10", 171): The speedy in-state product has a bright future lining up at the Z or the slot, but will almost certainly redshirt and develop this fall.
WVU Football Wide Receiver depth chart projection
WR (X)
WR (Z)
WR (SL)
Cam Vaughn
Jaden Bray
Rodney Gallagher III
Jeff Weimer
Christian Hamilton
Oran Singleton Jr.
Logan Ramper
Jordan McCants
Jarod Bowie
Jarel Williams
Preston Fox
Justin Smith-Brown
Cyrus Traugh
Armoni Weaver/Tyshawn Dues
Recently published positional previews
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The One Missing Piece That Would Complete WVU’s Uniform Comeback
Cardinals Prospect JJ Wetherholt Looks MLB-Ready After Another Big Night in Triple-A
First Pitch? Deuce McBride Looked Like He Was Feeding the Post
Best Virginia Survives Dubois Dreams, Advances to Second Round of TBT