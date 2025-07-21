WVU Might Have a Star-Studded Backfield and Nobody’s Talking About It

Mountaineers Now

Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Another day, another West Virginia position preview for you. Today, we take a closer look at what might be the most talented group on the roster - the running backs. Those in the Mountain State know how good this bunch could be, but nationally, they aren't getting the respect they deserve.

The lead horse: Jahiem White

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White
West Virginia's offense will run through No. 1 this season, and if they get solid offensive line play, he could be in store for a massive season in Rich Rodriguez's offense. After his first two seasons, White ranks 30th on the school's all-time rushing list. If he hits exactly 1,000 yards this fall, he'll skyrocket all the way up to seventh place, putting him behind only Avon Cobourne, Pat White, Noel Devine, Amos Zereoue, Steve Slaton, and Leddie Brown. His running style and skill set are a match made in heaven with this offense, which is partially why he's a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Next man up: Jaylan Knighton

Oklahoma's Key Lawrence (12) forces a fumble from SMU's Jaylan Knighton (4) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming out of high school, Knighton was a highly-rated four-star recruit who held offers from just about every major program in college football. He spent the first three years of his career at Miami (FL), where he rushed for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns on 275 carries. He then followed his offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee, to SMU when he landed the head coaching job, and in his first year with the Mustangs, he rushed for 745 yards and seven scores. In 2024, he suffered a season-ending knee injury early on in this year, appearing in just two games. He is fully healthy and ready to roll for 2025 in Morgantown.

Short-yardage/power back: Tye Edwards*

Tye Edwards
If you're curious about the asterisk here, well, it's because Edwards may not be eligible to play for the Mountaineers this fall. He's seeking a waiver for an additional year, but has yet to hear word from the NCAA. The WVU coaching staff felt pretty good about the situation, which is why they brought him into the fold. He is on campus and is on the official roster. He started his collegiate career in 2019 at Georgia Military Academy, then spent two years at Hutchinson CC before making the jump up to D-I at UTSA. After three games there, he transferred again, going down to Northern Iowa at the FCS level. Last season, he rushed for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns. He's a big, physical back that can be the tone-setter early in games and play the role of the "closer" late in the fourth quarter.

Fighting for a role: Diore Hubbard, Kannon Katzer

West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard
Rich Rodriguez didn't really mention many individual players for their performance during spring ball, but Diore Hubbard was one of those guys. He briefly mentioned his name on a handful of occasions, hinting that he could have a role this fall or potentially be a guy for them down the road. During his career at Gahanna Lincoln High School in Columbus, Ohio, Hubbard rushed for 5,221 yards and 65 touchdowns, while also recording 46 catches for 601 yards and six touchdowns. He was a two-time Ohio All-State First-Team selection, which says a lot considering how much talent exists in Ohio.

As for Katzer, he could be the wild card of the room. The Ferris State transfer was one player who Phil Steele told us to keep our eyes on during a recent appearance on the In the Gun podcast. He played a massive role in helping Ferris State to a Division II national title last season, putting up 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns. You may not think he's a power back, but he runs much bigger than his frame would indicate. Has a nice blend of power/speed.

Depth/special teams: Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash

Cyncir Bowers
Bowers is making the jump up from JUCO after posting 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at Iowa Central CC. Want speed? This young man has a ton of it; he might even be the fastest in the room. With the backs in front of him, there may not be much room for him to carve out a role on offense this season, but he could factor in on special teams.

Ash walked on to the program and was the recipient of the Tommy Nickolich Award back in the spring, recognizing the top walk-on in the program. He'll help out on the scout team and perhaps find some playing time on special teams.

WVU Football Running Back Depth Chart Projection

Jahiem White

Jaylan Knighton

Tye Edwards*

Diore Hubbard

Kannon Katzer

Cyncir Bowers

Clay Ash

