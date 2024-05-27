Projecting the Overall Rating of Every WVU Player on College Football 25

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) carries the ball on a touchdown run in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
EA Sports' new college football video game will be hitting the shelves in less than two months!
How much love will West Virginia's roster receive by the rating adjusters? The truth is, we won't know until the game is released, but we'll project what EA will rate every scholarship player on the Mountaineers' roster.
Keep in mind that this is a projection of what I believe EA will rate the players and not what I would rate them as. So, don't get too upset with me if some players are a little lower than expected. EA typically rates pretty harsh, so I took that into account.
Also, there may be some players who opted out of the game or may not be included because they are a late addition or true freshman. EA has not revealed the full list of players who have opted in, nor have they provided clarity on the status of the incoming freshman class.
1. Quarterback
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defend in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Garrett Greene - 88
Nicco Marchiol - 75
Ryder Burton - 70
Khalil Wilkins - 68
2. Running Back
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jahiem White - 92
CJ Donaldson - 84
Jaylen Anderson - 76
Diore Hubbard - 71
Traevon Dunbar - 70
3. Wide Receiver
Sep 16, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Hudson Clement (84) and Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) and Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) react to a flag during a play during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Bray - 86
Traylon Ray - 83
Justin Robinson - 79
Hudson Clement - 78
Rodney Gallagher III - 78
Preston Fox - 75
Ric'Darious Farmer - 74
Jarel Williams - 72
TJ Johnson - 70
Brandon Rehmann - 70
Keyshawn Robinson - 67
Dom Collins - 67
4. Tight End
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Kole Taylor (87) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kole Taylor - 86
Treylan Davis - 75
Gregory Genross -74
Will Dixon - 71
Jack Sammarco - 67
Noah Braham - 65
Victor Wikstrom - 63
5. Offensive Tackle
Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Wyatt Milum - 94
Xavier Bausley - 74
Nick Malone - 74
Johnny Williams IV - 73
Justin Terry - 70
Lucas Austin - 67
6. Offensive Guard
Sep 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (55) on the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tomas Rimac - 85
Ja'Quay Hubbard - 78
Nick Krahe - 74
Sullivan Weidman - 72
Maurice Hamilton - 71
Cooper Young - 69
7. Center
Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) walks along the sidelines during the third quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Yates - 77
Kyle Altuner - 74
Landen Livingston - 73
8. Defensive Line
Oct 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Sean Martin (91) moves in during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sean Martin - 89
Edward Vesterinen - 86
Fatorma Mulbah - 82
Asani Redwood - 78
T.J. Jackson - 75
Corey McIntyre Jr. - 72
Hammond Russell IV - 72
Nate Gabriel - 72
Elijah Kinsler - 70
Zachariah Keith - 70
Taurus Simmons - 69
Oryend Fisher - 67
9. Spur
Oct 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tyrin Bradley (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrin Bradley - 78
Ty French - 78
Obinna Onwuka - 74
Makai Byerson - 71
10. Linebacker
Oklahoma's Nic Anderson (4) tries to get by West Virginia's Ben Cutter (15) in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
Trey Lathan - 84
Ben Cutter - 78
Josiah Trotter - 77
Reid Carrico - 72
Caden Biser - 70
Rickey Williams - 70
Jairo Faverus - 68
Curtis Jones - 67
11. Cornerback
Garnett Hollis Jr. - 77
Kekoura Tarnue - 76
Jacolby Spells - 73
Ayden Garnes - 72
Dontez Fagan - 71
TJ Crandall - 70
Jordan Jackson - 68
Keyon Washington - 65
12. Safety AND Safety
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Aubrey Burks (2) celebrates with safety Marcis Floyd (24) after intercepting the ball in the end zone in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Aubrey Burks - 88
Jaheem Joseph - 84
Anthony Wilson - 78
Zae Jennings - 77
Jacob Boyce - 73
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson - 72
Raleigh Collins III - 70
Josiah Jackson - 68
Chris Henry - 67
Jason Cross Jr. - 66
13. Specialists
Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers punter Oliver Straw (41) punts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports