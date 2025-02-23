Projecting West Virginia's Defensive Depth Chart Heading Into Spring Practice
It's starting to get real, folks. Spring football is almost here (Feb. 25), and as promised, I have my pre-spring ball depth chart ready to roll out. Last week, we took a look at the offense, so today, we'll be looking at the defensive side of the football.
Note: Incoming freshmen/transfers who are not currently listed on the roster are not included in this projection.
DE: Jimmori Robinson, Elijah Kinsler, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar
Robinson is the cream of the crop here and could be someone who ends up bouncing around, playing some at the bandit or on the other side of the field. The AAC Defensive Player of the Year will likely be West Virginia's top pass rushing threat in 2025. Behind him is a bunch of inexperience.
NT: Hammond Russell IV, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles
I'm interested to see how Zac Alley deploys these bigger interior guys. He mentioned that they'll mostly play a three-man front, but will go to four at times as well. If that's the case, I would expect Russell and Robinson to be rolled out with Eddy V and Redwood.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood, Makai Byerson
With a new coaching staff in place and Vesterinen coming off a season-ending injury, I think there could be a chance that Redwood makes his move and surpasses the veteran for the starting job. Either way, both guys will play a ton and they'll hope that Byerson can somehow factor into the mix in a limited role.
Bandit: Braden Siders, Obinna Onwuka, Romando Johnson, Oryend Fisher
Siders will have some help on the way, but I'm interested to see if Onwuka can take a big step and earn some snaps. Last year at Wyoming, Siders totaled 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter, Ashton Woods, Curtis Jones Jr.
Wilson makes the most sense as the starter here. He has the most experience and bring the level of physicality and toughness that Rich Rodriguez wants along with his vocal leadership. Ben Cutter can bounce inside at times, but putting him at the WILL strengthens the depth of the group.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Caden Biser, Rickey Williams, Michael Hastie
Carrico played outside with Josiah Trotter on hand last year, but I think a move inside best suits him. Wouldn't be shocked if WVU tries to add one more inside backer in the spring portal window to allow Williams and Hastie time to develop.
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, Jacolby Spells, Keyshawn Robinson, Zah Jackson
Coats is a shutdown corner who can eliminate one half of the field. He'll be on the field a ton and I'm sure Zac Alley would like to leave him out there for every snap if he could. Chambers and Spells will be able to fill in when he needs a breather, but they could see some action on the other side of the field.
CB: Devonte Golden-Nelson, Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter, Jordan Jackson, Key'on Washington, Chris Henry
Golden-Nelson is my favorite to snag the starting spot opposite of Coats, but there are a number of options who can and will see the field. KK Tarnue, in my opinion, played much better ball when used as a corner at Jax State. For whatever reason, the previous WVU coaching staff never put him there, strictly using him at safety. I could see him playing both, potentially some nickel as well.
Nickel: Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, Zae Jennings
Perry and Scruggs are one heck of a tandem at nickel. The great thing about both players is that they have the versatility to play all four spots in the secondary - outside corner, nickel, high safety, box safety.
FS: Jordan Walker, William Davis, Jacob Boyce, Jason Cross Jr., Sammy Etienne
WVU has a pair of veterans making a jump (or two) up in competition here as Walker is making the transition from the FCS while Davis is coming up from Division II. Watch for Boyce to play his way into the conversation as well.
SS: Justin Harrington, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, Chris Fileppo
Harrington is the clear favorite to be the starter here, assuming I'm accurate in who I have as the depth options. One more safety couldn't hurt, unless they play Scruggs/Perry here a good chunk.
