Projecting West Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Spring Practice
It's starting to get real, folks. Spring football is almost here (Feb. 25), and as promised, I have my pre-spring ball depth chart ready to roll out. Today, we'll be looking at the offensive side of the football. Next week, we'll spin the block and go through the defense.
QB: Jaylen Henderson, Nicco Marchiol, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox Jr.
We may not all agree on who the projected starter is at this point in time, but there seems to be a consensus that it's a two-horse race with Max Brown being QB3 and Wilkins/Fox being developmental guys.
I could see a scenario where Marchiol ends up winning the job, but for now, I'm going with Henderson. While Marchiol has the ability to make some plays with his legs, Henderson is more of a true dual-threat. He had opportunities to start at a few other schools, so the fact that he chose WVU means becoming the starter is very much a possibility.
RB: Jahiem White, Tye Edwards, LJ Turner, Diore Hubbard, Trae'von Dunbar
Jahiem White is one of the few skill players returning from last year's team; this year, he's the clear-cut No. 1 back. He'll get the majority of the carries but will be spelled by the massive Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards (6'2", 237 lbs) and D-II transfer LJ Turner. Hubbard and Dunbar could find some carries but are probably another year away from having a chance to really impact the offense.
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Jarel Williams, TJ Johnson, Jalil Hall
There are very few things I'm sure of about this depth chart projection. One thing I feel confident in saying is that Jax State transfer Cam Vaughn is your X. He's a big-time playmaker who is still learning how to play receiver after making the switch from quarterback. In his first year at the position, he caught 48 passes for over 800 yards - a start in the making. Behind him, there will be a lot of competition.
WR (SL): Rodney Gallagher III, Oran Singleton Jr., Cyrus Traugh, Tyshawn Dues, Armoni Weaver, Dom Collins
When it comes to the slot position, West Virginia has a boatload of options. Gallagher and Eastern Michigan transfer Oran Singleton will see the most opportunities, but there is room for one more to get into the mix. Gallagher is my breakout player to watch on offense heading into 2025. I feel he wasn't used correctly under the previous regime, and now, he'll have a chance to show what he can do when he's not used as a decoy or gimmicky receiver.
WR (Z): Jeff Weimer, Jaden Bray, Jarod Bowie, Brandon Rehmann
If Jaden Bray can stay healthy and take a step or two, I believe he could challenge Weimer for the starting job. At the very least, he can push to have a larger role than he had a year ago. Weimer, the Idaho State transfer, caught 75 passes for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
TE: Johnny Pascuzzi, Jack Sammarco, Jacob Barrick, Greg Genross, Noah Braham, Jackson Accuardi
The one thing this group clearly lacks is a receiving threat. Genross probably has the best hands of the group, but I'm not sure we'll see him on the field all that much. Between Pascuzzi, Sammarco, and Barrick, I'm not sure what the order of appearance will be, but they will all see action.
LT: Xavier Bausley, Eidan Buchanan, Jahmir Davis
Alright, let me go ahead and get this out of the way - projecting the offensive line is like playing a game of darts blindfolded. There's no telling where some of these guys will line up or what side of the line they'll be on.
That said, we're going to go ahead and flip Xavier Bausley over from right tackle to left tackle due to the addition of Ty'Kieast Crawford. Basuley, as of today, would be the No. 1 guy assuming he makes the flip. I wouldn't be surprised if WVU added one more offensive tackle in the next portal window to add some competition.
LG: Walter Young Bear, Gavin Crawford, Wyatt Minor, Phillip Bowser
One of the best names in all of college football has to be Walter Young Bear, right? Well, agree or disagree, he'll be your starting left or right guard. Considering he's lined up on the left side throughout his career at Tulsa, that's where we're going to stick him for now. Behind him, there's a lot of inexperience and question marks.
C: Landen Livingston, Robby Martin, Brandon Homady
In limited action this past season, Livingston proved he's more than capable of being the starter. He's athletic and moves really well, which bodes well for a Rich Rodriguez offense. Much like the other spots on the o-line, there is some uncertainty with the depth. NC State transfer Robby Martin makes the most sense to settle in at center, but he could end up at guard as well. Incoming freshman Brandon Homady played tackle in high school but projects better as an interior player at this level.
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Nick Krahe, Cooper Young
Makane'ole has the ability to play center, but with the holes at guard and Livingston already in place, this helps get the best five on the field. If Makane'ole struggles, Nick Krahe could take over the starting duties. Makane'ole couldn't sniff the field for much of his career at LSU, which prompted a move to the defensive side of the ball. He'll get first crack at starting (I would imagine), but there's no guarantee he'll be the guy for all twelve games.
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Will Reed, Justin Terry
Landing Crawford was a big get for the Mountaineers. He hasn't lived up to his four-star hype coming out of high school but sometimes that has a lot to do with the situation you're in. This could be the perfect spot for Crawford to produce at the level he's capable of and if he turns in a solid campaign, he'll position himself to play at the next level. Princeton transfer Will Reed could see snaps and perhaps be a swing tackle.
