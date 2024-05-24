QB Khalil Wilkins Enrolls at West Virginia
Friday evening, a source with direct knowledge to the situation informed Mountaineers Now that 2024 quarterback signee Khalil Wilkins has made it to campus and has enrolled at West Virginia.
Wilkins planned on enrolling early, but had to put his arrival on hold due to academic things out of his control when he transferred high schools.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from Upper Marlboro, Maryland chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, and others.
As a junior at Theodore Roosevelt High in Washington, D.C., Wilkins tossed for 3,100 yards and rushed for another 405 yards, combining for 28 total touchdowns. He split his senior season at Wise and Riverdale Baptist, where he totaled 1,400 yards and 15 scores.
My scouting report from the winter on Wilkins:
Above average zip that will be a strength of his once he grows into his body and gets stronger. Knows when to take some velocity off of throws and puts good touch on it. Decent athleticism but needs to work on escapability. Gets too top heavy in the pocket at times but is able to evade pressure because he's more athletic than the talent he's going against. Needs to speed up his first step out of the pocket and not be afraid to use his legs which he showed marked improvement from his junior to senior season. Repeatable smooth delivery. Really good in the read game and throwing on the move/off platform.
