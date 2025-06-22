Mountaineers Now

Ranking All 16 Starting Quarterbacks in the Big 12 From Worst to First

Who has the best signal-caller in the Big 12? Who needs more out of their guy? We break down all 16 projected starters.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) throws for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) throws for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're just a little over two months away from the start of the 2025 college football season and another year of exciting play in the Big 12 Conference.

The high-flying, high-octane offenses in the Big 12 are more of a thing of the past, but there are still some good units and quarterbacks in the league. Today, I rank all 16 starting quarterbacks in the Big 12 heading into the 2025 campaign.

Note: This is under the assumption that Nicco Marchiol wins the starting job at West Virginia. If Jaylen Henderson were to win the QB battle, I would have him 14th on this list.

16. Hauss Hejny (Oklahoma State)

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny is pictured during a Spring football practice at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April, 8, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hejny has yet to throw a single pass at the collegiate level, so it's hard to justify putting him any higher than the bottom spot. The young man can certainly run, but will he be a one-dimensional QB?

15. Tayven Jackson (UCF)

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

During his time at Indiana and Tennessee, Jackson appeared in 17 games and threw six touchdowns and six interceptions apiece. The talent is there, but ball security must improve in his expanded role.

14. Conner Weigman (Houston)

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The former five-star recruit never panned out as the dude with Texas A&M, and I have a hard time seeing it going much better with a weaker supporting cast at Houston. Don't be surprised if there's a switch to Zeon Chriss at some point.

13. Nicco Marchiol (West Virginia)

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) looks to throw the ball during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Marchiol still has to win the job, but he's proven more than capable to lead an offense and win football games at this level. Still has a ways to go as a passer, but it's more about consistency than anything.

12. Noah Fifita (Arizona)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifita looked like he was on pace to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country two years ago, but took a significant step back in year one under Brent Brennan. He saw his completion percentage drop 12 percent and tied for the lead in the conference with 12 interceptions.

11. Jake Retzlaff (BYU)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Retzlaff to gain more respect, he has to take better care of the football. He tied with Fifita in interceptions (12), while only completing 57% of his passes. If he doesn't take a step forward, BYU may be in for a disappointing season.

10. Devon Dampier (Utah)

John Reed-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier (4) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Utah struggled mightily at quarterback a year ago, but may have its fix in Dampier. At New Mexico, he threw for 2,768 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while rushing for 1,169 yards and 19 scores. If he becomes sharper in the passing game, the Utes are in business.

9. Kaidon Salter (Colorado)

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Salter saw a big drop in production across the board last season at Liberty, throwing for 1,000 fewer yards and tossing 17 fewer touchdowns. With better weapons at Colorado, I believe he's in line for a big bounce-back season. He's always done a good job of protecting the ball, throwing just 17 interceptions in 702 attempts.

8. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Sorsby is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league. The numbers may not jump off the page, but he's a talented dual-threat QB. He rushed for 447 yards and nine touchdowns last season to go with 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air.

7. Jalon Daniels (Kansas)

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jalon Daniels is still in college?!? This might be the football team's version of Perry Ellis. In all seriousness, when healthy, Daniels can be one of the better signal callers in the Big 12. Last year was a disappointment, completing just 57% of his passes with 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He's too talented to not bounce back.

6. Avery Johnson (Kansas State)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson is on the verge of becoming a top quarterback in the league. Now that he has a full year of starting under his belt, I expect him to make a big leap, specifically in the passing game. It might be a long shot, but there's Heisman potential here.

5. Rocco Becht (Iowa State)

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Becht helped lead the Cyclones to their best season in school history in 2024 while showing his ability to produce with his legs, rushing for 318 yards and eight touchdowns. He may not strike fear in defenses as some of the others on this list do, but he's a winner.

4. Josh Hoover (TCU)

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Hoover may have the best arm in the league, so I can't really argue if you believe he should be ranked higher. He nearly threw for 4,000 yards last season while completing over 66% of his pass attempts. Pretty darn impressive.

3. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Leavitt came out of nowhere last season and was the driving force behind the Sun Devils' special season. This time a year ago, no one was 100% certain that he would even be the starter in Tempe, and now, he's widely viewed as one of the Big 12's best.

2. Behren Morton (Texas Tech)

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) drops back to pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

I may have Morton a little higher than most, but I'm a big believer in his ability and can see his season ending as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in not only the Big 12, but the country.

1. Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up on the sideline during the first half against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Once October rolled around, few quarterbacks in the country were as dynamic as Robertson. He completed passes at a high rate and put up some big numbers, including a 445-yard performance in the bowl game vs. LSU. Throwing for 4,000 yards in 2025 isn't all that far-fetched.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Scoops Up Another 2026 Offensive Line Commit

Ross Hodge Sounds Like a Coach Who Plans to Stick Around in Morgantown

Where Were the Pitt Fans? PNC Park Crowd Sings Along to "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

WVU Surges on Jett Goldsberry’s List Following Impressive Official Visit

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football