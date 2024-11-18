Reid Carrico Earns Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico was named Big 12 Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.
Carrico tallied a career-high 16 tackles in the loss to Baylor Saturday evening. The 16 tackles are the most in a single game since David Long Jr. recorded 18 against Oklahoma State in 2017.
The Ironton, Ohio native has 39 tackles on the season, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Prior to his season-high 16 tackles against Baylor, Carrico recorded four tackles versus Albany and Arizona.
