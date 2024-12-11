Report: WVU Coaching Search Expected to Reach Conclusion in 'Next 24-48 Hours'
West Virginia will have a new head football coach soon. The search is now 11 days old, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a decision is expected to be made in the next 24-48 hours.
Several candidates have been considered for the job from Andy Kotelnicki (Penn State offensive coordinator), Jeff Monken (Army head coach), Jon Sumrall (Tulane head coach), Barry Odom (now Purdue's head coach), Rich Rodriguez (Jacksonville State head coach), and many others.
The expectation is that the Mountaineers will hire Rich Rodriguez as the next head coach.
He compiled a record of 60-26 while on the job from 2001-07. Since then, he's had head coaching stints at Michigan, Arizona, and now Jax State, where he's ushered quite the turnaround. The Gamecocks became the first team to ever reach a bowl game in each of its first two years at the FBS level. Just last week, Jacksonville State crushed Western Kentucky in the Conference-USA championship game, 52-12.
