Rich Rodriguez Announces Henry Weinreich as Nickels/Sams Coach
West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriguez named Henry Weinreich as a nickels/sams coach Saturday afternoon.
“Henry played a key role in our success at Jacksonville State and joining us at West Virginia is a great opportunity for his young coaching career,” Rodriguez said. “He knows our staff and our system well, and I know he will contribute heavily to our future success.”
Weinreich comes to West Virginia from Oklahoma, where he worked with WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley as a defensive analyst, focusing on the linebackers and safeties. Aside from game-day duties, he was responsible for opponent breakdowns and scouting reports. During his tenure, he helped mentor two All-SEC performers, including consensus All-American Danny Stutsman.
Prior to Oklahoma, Weinreich worked at Jacksonville State from 2020-23, serving as a graduate assistant before being promoted to defensive analyst, where he worked with the Gamecock linebackers. Aside from game-day duties, he was responsible for opponent breakdowns and scouting reports. During his tenure, he coached three all-conference performers.
Prior to Jax State, Weinreich was at West Georgia as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers as well as the scout offensive and special teams units. He coached linebacker Korie Rogers, who was an honorable mention All-American.
Weinreich also turned in coaching stints on the defensive side of the ball at Rhodes College (2018-19) where he had two all-conference selections, and at Washington University (2017-18), coaching yet another all-conference performer.
Weinreich played college football at Rhodes as a linebacker and safety. He was a four-time all-academic athlete and part of the 2013 Southern Athletic Association championship team. He was a four-year special teams performer and a starter on defense as a senior, helping the Lynx to a 26-14 record during his career.
Weinreich received his bachelor’s degree (2017) from Rhodes in chemistry, a master’s degree from Jacksonville State in sports management (2021) and his MBA from Jax State in (2023).
