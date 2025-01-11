Rich Rodriguez Names Parker Whiteman Assistant Head Strength Coach and Director of Skill Development
West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriguez added Parker Whiteman to the coaching staff as the assistant head strength coach and as director of skill development.
Whiteman comes to Morgantown after serving on Rodriguez's four previous stops. In 2024, he was the head strength and conditioning coach at Jacksonville State and was part of Rodriguez’s staff at Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia.
Prior to Jacksonville State, Whiteman served a five-year stint as the head of football strength and conditioning at Sam Houston, where the Bearkats were one of the most dominant programs in FCS.
The Keyser, West Virginia, native spent 11 seasons with Rodriguez, beginning prior to the 2006 season when he was hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at WVU. After being part of two seasons that saw the Mountaineers go 21-4 with a Big East Championship and trips to the Gator and Fiesta Bowls, Whiteman made the move to Michigan to be Rodriguez’s assistant strength and conditioning coach for three seasons.
He spent the 2011 season as a strength and conditioning coach at BARWIS Methods at Arizona before being named the Wildcats’ director of skill development in 2012. He spent the next six seasons on Rodriguez’s staff at UA, helping the Wildcats to five bowl games and a Pac-12 Division title.
He played football at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, where he earned his degree in physical education and health in 2004. He then received his master’s in exercise science from McDaniel College in 2006.
He started his career as a strength coach at Velocity Sports Performance in 2004 and spent two seasons as a strength intern/coach for the Baltimore Ravens before joining Rodriguez’s staff at WVU.
