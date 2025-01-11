BREAKING: Youngstown State Transfer OL, WV Native Wyatt Minor Commits to WVU
The momentum continues on the recruiting trail for the West Virginia Mountaineers early Saturday morning, scooping up another commitment out of the transfer portal. This time, it's one of West Virginia's own, offensive lineman Wyatt Minor.
The Clarksburg native and Robert C. Byrd product spent the first two years of his career at Youngstown State. He took a redshirt in his first year and this past season, he saw action in just one game.
"Was truly an amazing feeling to hear from them," Minor told West Virginia On SI. "I’m excited to have an opportunity to be able to play for Coach Rodriguez and the Mountaineers. It’s a surreal moment for my family and I. It feels right! I’m physically and mentally ready to prove myself!"
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), DB Justin Harrington (Washington), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
