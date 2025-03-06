Mountaineers Now

Virginia Tech Hires Former Key Member of WVU's Football Staff

The Hokies land another former Mountaineer.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet sits near the team bench during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet sits near the team bench during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's March, but the Virginia Tech Hokies keep adding former West Virginia Mountaineers to their football program.

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech officially announced the hiring of Trey Neyer as assistant athletic director of player personnel.

“Trey is a tremendous addition to our staff. His deep experience in recruiting, roster management and player personnel at multiple levels of college football make him an invaluable asset to our program,” said head coach Brent Pry in the program's press release. “His ability to evaluate talent, build relationships and navigate the ever-evolving recruiting landscape will have a significant impact on Virginia Tech Football. We’re excited to have him in Blacksburg and know he’ll play a key role in shaping the future of our roster.”

Neyer had his fingerprints all over West Virginia's recruiting classes and was a big part in the Mountaineers holding on to essentially its entire class of 2025 following the firing of head coach Neal Brown. Neyer and Co. also helped flip North Carolina safety commit Julien Horton and secured a commitment from four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. without a coach in place.

Neyer becomes the fifth former Mountaineer to land in Blacksburg this offseason, joining offensive line coach Matt Moore, and offensive linemen Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, and Lucas Austin.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Gave Interesting Reaction After Watching Wyatt Milum's 40-Yard Dash

MAILBAG: Realistic WVU Football Expectations, Baseball's Perfect Start + More

Kyah Watson Selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team

JJ Quinerly Earns All-Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football