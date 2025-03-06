Virginia Tech Hires Former Key Member of WVU's Football Staff
It's March, but the Virginia Tech Hokies keep adding former West Virginia Mountaineers to their football program.
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech officially announced the hiring of Trey Neyer as assistant athletic director of player personnel.
“Trey is a tremendous addition to our staff. His deep experience in recruiting, roster management and player personnel at multiple levels of college football make him an invaluable asset to our program,” said head coach Brent Pry in the program's press release. “His ability to evaluate talent, build relationships and navigate the ever-evolving recruiting landscape will have a significant impact on Virginia Tech Football. We’re excited to have him in Blacksburg and know he’ll play a key role in shaping the future of our roster.”
Neyer had his fingerprints all over West Virginia's recruiting classes and was a big part in the Mountaineers holding on to essentially its entire class of 2025 following the firing of head coach Neal Brown. Neyer and Co. also helped flip North Carolina safety commit Julien Horton and secured a commitment from four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. without a coach in place.
Neyer becomes the fifth former Mountaineer to land in Blacksburg this offseason, joining offensive line coach Matt Moore, and offensive linemen Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, and Lucas Austin.
