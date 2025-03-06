Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Gave Interesting Reaction After Watching Wyatt Milum's 40-Yard Dash
West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week. After running his first 40-yard dash attempt, the camera panned to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel who nodded his head in satisfaction and gave a fist pump, as seen in the video below.
Miami has the 13th pick in the draft, which is way too early to take Milum, but they have the 48th overall selection, which sits in the middle of round two. They don't have a third round pick at the moment, but do have the 112th overall selection, the 14th pick of the fourth round.
The Dolphins desperately need help on the interior, especially after losing Robert Hunt in free agency last offseason to the Carolina Panthers. Most NFL teams project Milum to slide inside to guard and it's pretty clear that Miami would be a good landing spot for him.
The Consensus All-American is projected to go somewhere between the second and third rounds. If he was widely viewed as a tackle, he could have potentially snuck into the back end of the first round.
The 2025 NFL Draft is slated to take place April 24th-26th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
