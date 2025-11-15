College GameDay Crew Makes Picks for West Virginia vs. Arizona State
West Virginia's matchup versus Arizona State isn't on the radar of many college football fans today, but a win by the Mountaineers all but ends the Sun Devils' Big 12 title hopes. Also, this matchup was on the minds of a few folks just up the road with ESPN's College GameDay on hand for Pitt versus Notre Dame.
To open up the pick'em segment to close out the show, the GameDay crew made their selections for the WVU game, and the picks went exactly as you would have guessed.
Desmond Howard: “I tell you what, I can not sit here in this stadium and pick the Mountaineers despite the fact that my man McAfee is sitting right there. I got to go Arizona State.”
Nick Saban: “I’m from West Virginia. But I think Jeff Sims has done a really good job taking over for Sam Leavitt, and I think the Mountaineers will have a tough time containing him, so I’m going Arizona State.”
Pat McAfee: “Yeah, it sounds like you guys haven’t been watching ball. West Virginia’s got their hard edge back. West Virginia gets a huge win against Arizona State and wins three straight.”
Aaron Donald: “There’s no way I can ever say anything good about West V, so I’m going Arizona State.”
Kirk Herbstreit: “It helps that they’re favored big. Leavitt went down, and everyone thinks their season is over. Jeff Sims, a great story that he’s been in his career. He ran for 228 last time against Iowa State. I’m going with Sims and the Sun Devils.”
The Mountaineers and Sun Devils will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in the desert and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Pat McAfee Says 'I'm From West Virginia, Baby,' Picks Notre Dame to Beat Pitt
Pat McAfee Gets Nick Saban Singing Country Roads as Pitt Fans Try to Troll
Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction for West Virginia vs. Arizona State
Will WVU Keep it Rolling? Final Score Predictions vs. Arizona State Are In
Pat McAfee Teases Pat Narduzzi About Pitt Losing to WVU in Football and Basketball