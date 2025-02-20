Rich Rodriguez Got Sick Rewatching WVU's Blowout Loss to Texas Tech
The blowout loss to Texas Tech in the regular season finale wasn't the sole reason West Virginia decided to move on from former head coach Neal Brown, but just about everyone in the state knew there was no way Wren Baker could possibly move forward with him after that type of result in what was already an extremely disappointing year.
"New" head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Thursday that he had watched a little bit of film from this past season and noted how ugly the loss in Lubbock was.
“I don’t want to watch too much of last year because last year is last year and there’s different guys, but I was watching some cut-ups of Pitt and a little bit of that Texas Tech (game) until I threw up. But it wasn’t as useful to me because most of the guys playing for us are not here anymore.”
The Red Raiders dropped 52 on the Mountaineers and could have put up a boatload more if they didn't choose to take their foot off the pedal. QB Behren Morton threw for 359 yards while running back Tahj Brooks gashed WVU on the ground for 188 yards and three scores, averaging north of eight yards per carry.
