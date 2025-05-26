MAILBAG: Running Nicco, Softball, Baseball's Collapse, Overlooked Players + More
Good Monday afternoon, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: With the baseball program now on a, (yes I’m disappointed too at the end of the year slump), rise plus the success of the women’s basketball program, do you feel WVU sports will be back on the national stage the next few years with Rich and Coach Hodge at the helm of the 2 big money sports?
A: I do. I'm extremely confident in that happening. Will they become perennial national title contenders? I don't know that I'd go that far, but I do think we'll see a more consistent winner and brand of football, as I mentioned in my story yesterday, which I hope you check out. Basketball may take more time, but I'm confident Hodge will get it going. Every coach WVU has had (not counting Eilert), dating back to Catlett, has had some level of success. I was iffy on the hire, but I'm buying what he's selling.
From @coalcountrywvu:
Q: 1 player on both sides of the ball who you think will be overlooked preseason but make a big impact come August.
A: Offensively, I'll go with wide receiver Jaden Bray. There are a lot of folks who probably forget he's still on the roster. He didn't play much last year due to injuries, and with the new staff bringing in a ton of newcomers at the position, it's easy to understand why he could be an afterthought. If he's healthy, I'd expect significant contributions from him.
Defensively, I have several names popping into my head, but I'll pick defensive lineman Asani Redwood. He's improved each year and has shown flashes of being a really good pass rusher. This might be the year he puts it all together.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: Obviously RIch will play his best guy and tailor his offense to him. But my big question is one I don’t see asked. Less on “is Nicco the guy,” more of can he withstand it? Huff put up 227 carries last year. Garrett ran 352 in 5 years. Do you think Nicco can do that?
A: This is a great question! There's been a lot of talk about whether or not Nicco can run the ball, but not so much on your point. Because of his bigger build, similar to Huff, I think his body could handle it. Will he be as effective, though? Probably not. With Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton, and Tye Edwards in the backfield, I can't see Marchiol (or any QB for that matter) toting the rock 200 times. 80 times? Sure.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Is there any discussion in the WVU athletic department about the possibility of starting a women’s softball program? What is the likelihood of the Backyard Brawl (FB) series being extended?
A: None, zero, zilch. Softball would do really well here in terms of fan support, and I think everyone knows that, but it's another revenue-losing sport, unfortunately. The money it would cost to build a stadium, training facility, and everything else needed to be competitive is too much to tackle. With everything going on in NIL in the two big sports, WVU is more concerned with keeping the programs they do have relevant and trying to find a way to take those programs to the next level. Unless the model changes, softball won't be in Morgantown.
As far as the Brawl is concerned, I went into great detail on whether or not that can happen here.
From @TML25302:
Q: Other than wins, obviously, what would a successful 1st season under Rich Rod look like?
A: Being competitive in losses and playing sound, fundamental football. If there are a bunch of pre-snap penalties and players constantly playing out of position, then they'll be hitting the reset button on the roster again next spring with a boatload of transfers.
From @letsgomtnrs:
Q: Which has the better season-WVU's offense or defense? (I vote for defense.)
A: Oooh, tough question. Usually, the defense is a step ahead because you can get away with chemistry not being completely on point at the start, but if you have any sort of hiccups on offense, you're toast. I'll lean to the defense myself. Ushering in five new starting offensive linemen, a new starting quarterback, a new tight end, and several new receivers...hell, everything is new outside of Jahiem White. Rich Rod has his work cut out.
From @rapidfirewv:
Q: What is the reason for the terrible end to almost every baseball season? The team just hits a wall every year with only a few weeks to go. Please give us a reason!
A: The lack of quality, dependable arms, in my opinion. For the most part, they're still getting good stuff from their starters, but the bullpen is so shaky and has been for a while. Until they two or three guys who can work the late innings, this will continue to happen. Arms are getting fatigued.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Have you heard any news on other potential targets for the basketball team? It’s been kinda quiet ever since Oyeadier pulled his name out of the portal.
A: I haven't heard anything worth noting, but that could change at any moment. There's a handful of guys they're keeping tabs on, but I'm not sure they are close on anything as of this morning.
