Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 6
Woof. Last week was uh, a bit rough for our score predictions. Folks, I'll always be completely transparent...we went 2-5 last week. That drops the overall season record to 43-18. It's time to bury last week's results and get back on track in Week 6.
TCU 31, Houston 7
Against Power Four opponents, Houston has scored 7, 12, 0, and 0 points. It'll be more of the same this week against the Frogs. An absolutely miserable start to the Willie Fritz era in Houston.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Score prediction will release tomorrow.
Iowa State 24, Baylor 10
Iowa State has the Big 12's number one rated defense in terms of total yards (255.3) and points allowed per game (7.3). Baylor ranks 15th in total offense. Sometimes it's just that simple. Baylor's defense puts up a good fight, but the other side of the ball can't generate enough big plays to have a chance at the upset.
Florida 30, UCF 20
UCF got humbled at home last week by Colorado, and now I believe we'll start to see their season crumble apart. No, this isn't a Big 12 game but regardless, dropping two straight can cause doubt to creep in. Winning in The Swamp is difficult, even when the Gators aren't at their best.
Kansas 28, Arizona State 27
Each week I think Kansas is going to snap out of it and win a game, only for the losing to continue. Lance Leipold is too good of a football coach for this to continue much longer. Arizona State has overachieved to this point, so I'll go with Rock Chalk once again in what is the ultimate coin-flip game.
Arizona 38, Texas Tech 30
If you like explosive plays and scoring, be sure to take a nap at some point during the day so you're able to stay awake for this fun matchup that kicks off at 11 p.m. EST. Tech is 2-5 in their last seven road games, and with Arizona coming off a big win over Utah, I'll give the Wildcats an edge.
