Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Saturday's Big 12 showdown in Stillwater between Oklahoma State and West Virginia is a massive one. The Cowboys can't afford to drop to 0-3 in league play, while the Mountaineers would love to secure a big road win before facing a pair of Top 25 opponents at home. Let's dive into our picks for this week's matchup.
Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5
1-star play on West Virginia: This game is such a toss-up for me. On paper, you would think West Virginia should be able to win this game, but history tells you they stand very little chance. In what should be a tight game, it's better to take the points. The Cowboys have allowed a total of 550 rushing yards over the last two weeks, and will likely have some issues slowing down the Mountaineers' rushing attack. If anything, take the points.
Over/Under: 65.5
3-star play on the over: Both defenses have struggled early on this season and at times, they've looked downright horrible. Even if there were signs pointing toward this number being too high, I'd ignore them. There's no way I'm putting my faith in either of these defensive units figuring things out. This should be a back-and-forth, up-and-down, high-scoring affair right from the jump.
Record this season:
ATS; 2-2 (50%)
O/U: 3-1 (75%)
Overall: 5-3 (62.5%)
