Between The Eers: Is Scotty Fox Jr. the Answer at QB for West Virginia?

Explaining why Mountaineers should pump the brakes on the young quarterback.

Schuyler Callihan

Is Scotty Fox the Answer for West Virginia at QB?
Expectations were rather low for West Virginia and true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., entering last night's game against TCU, and rightfully so. The offense posted one of the worst performances you'll ever see just a week ago in Orlando, and with the losses piling up, it's easy to assume confidence levels have dropped significantly.

By watching last night's game, you wouldn't know it. Fox and the offense had a little pep in their step, although the results were far from perfect. The freshman threw for a record-setting 301 yards and completed 28/41 passes. While it was certainly an impressive and promising performance, it's one West Virginia fans need to be careful of not getting fooled by.

TCU's pass defense ranked 110th nationally against the pass entering the game, which is lower than West Virginia's defense. I don't want to take anything away from him, though. He took what the defense gave him, played a clean game, and just looked the part despite not having great pass protection.

Next week, the Mountaineers will face the 37th-ranked pass defense in Houston, which will provide a stiffer test, but could also tell us a lot about how good Fox can be.

On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain why we should just let the last month of the season unfold before we pick a side in the "Is Scotty Fox QB1 of the future?" debate.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

