Mountaineers Now

How to Watch West Virginia's Exhibition Against Wheeling

Information for today's exhibition between the Mountaineers and Cardinals.

Schuyler Callihan

Chance Moore
In this story:

It's finally here! The Ross Hodge era is set to begin (unofficially) as West Virginia will host the Wheeling Cardinals (Division II) in an exhibition game.

“You’re looking forward to playing someone else," Hodge said last week, "I think it kind of starts there. These guys have really been playing against each other since June. You take it a step further, whether it’s the exhibition versus Wheeling on the 26th or your opener, crowd is a real thing in college basketball — they impact games, they make a difference.”

Player to watch: Chance Moore

Everyone will have their eyes on Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, and understandably so. However, I'm interested to see what Chance Moore brings to the table for two reasons. One, I think he could be a sneaky X factor to this team's success, and two, he's ineligible for the first five games of the season, so we'll be getting a sneak peek at what this team will look like when at full strength.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Wheeling (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 26th, 4 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Nick Farrell Analyst: Warren Baker

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: Is Scotty Fox Jr. the Answer at QB for West Virginia?

PFF Grades + Snap Counts From West Virginia's Loss to TCU

Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU Might Have Stumbled Upon an Identity

Rich Rodriguez Sees Potential Moving Forward and Applauds Mountaineer Fans

Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 23, West Virginia 17

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball