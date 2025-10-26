How to Watch West Virginia's Exhibition Against Wheeling
It's finally here! The Ross Hodge era is set to begin (unofficially) as West Virginia will host the Wheeling Cardinals (Division II) in an exhibition game.
“You’re looking forward to playing someone else," Hodge said last week, "I think it kind of starts there. These guys have really been playing against each other since June. You take it a step further, whether it’s the exhibition versus Wheeling on the 26th or your opener, crowd is a real thing in college basketball — they impact games, they make a difference.”
Player to watch: Chance Moore
Everyone will have their eyes on Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, and understandably so. However, I'm interested to see what Chance Moore brings to the table for two reasons. One, I think he could be a sneaky X factor to this team's success, and two, he's ineligible for the first five games of the season, so we'll be getting a sneak peek at what this team will look like when at full strength.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Wheeling (0-0)
Date/Time: Sunday, October 26th, 4 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Nick Farrell Analyst: Warren Baker
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
