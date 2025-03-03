SEC School is Targeting Former WVU Head Coach Neal Brown
Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is being targeted by the Texas Longhorns for a staff role, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
In six years on the job at West Virginia, Brown compiled a record of 37-35, going 2-1 in bowl games. After the 2023 season in which the Mountaineers won the Duke's Mayo Bowl over North Carolina and finished with a 9-4 mark, Brown earned a contract extension, although he took a bit of a pay cut to spread money out to his coaching staff.
With several key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, expectations were set fairly high for West Virginia in 2025. Unfortunately, things got off to a sour start with a poor showing against Penn State in the season opener and then blowing a 10-point lead with three minutes and some change against hated rival, Pitt.
From that point on, the Mountaineers just couldn't find their groove offensively. Garrett Greene was not as sharp throwing the football and the running lanes weren't as big as they were the year prior. The biggest issue, though, was the defense. The Mountaineers couldn't stop a nosebleed, giving up major yardage week after week, including over 300 yards through the air to UAlbany in Week 2.
If Brown does join the Texas staff, he will be reunited with his former running backs coach Chad Scott, who recently left WVU for the same position in Austin.
