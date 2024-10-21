Several WVU Starters Deemed 'Out' or 'Questionable' at Arizona
West Virginia enters its Week 9 road matchup with the Arizona Wildcats in a tough spot health-wise with several starters being up in the air for Saturday.
Neal Brown shares injury update
“Wyatt (Milum) too early to tell. We’ll know later in the week. Same with Garrett (Greene). Jahiem (White) I feel good about. I think by the middle of the week, he’ll be able to go. Jaden Bray will still be…I think he’ll be out this week. We’ll have a chance to get him back after the bye. (Aubrey) Burks will not be available this week. (Ayden) Garnes, hopeful. Hopefully, he’ll be practicing by Wednesday.”
Brown also mentioned that defensive linemen T.J. Jackson and Hammond Russell who were limited last week and left the game early will be available and "fully expects" them to play.
Should West Virginia have to turn to Nicco Marchiol at quarterback, redshirt freshman Ryder Burton, who transferred into the program from BYU, will serve as the backup.
At left tackle, Johnny Williams IV would fill in for Milum if needed and Brown noted his confidence in the redshirt freshman from Macon, Georgia.
"He's played now in three or four games and he's getting better. He's still got to get stronger, but if he's called upon to start, I think he will function at a high level."
