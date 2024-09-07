Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. UAlbany
It's officially time to move on from the Week 1 loss to Penn State as the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to welcome UAlbany in for a game under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the spread and total for this game finally came out. The listed odds can be found on SI Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -32.5
1-star play on West Virginia (-32.5): If you read our score prediction article, you're probably confused as to why I only have this as a 1-star play. The only reason behind it is that I'm someone who's not all that interested in laying 32.5 points, or big numbers for that matter, If you look at the rest of the college football slate, there are better plays on the card. That being said, I don't see the Mountaineers having any issue whatsoever with the Great Danes, a team who struggled to beat Long Island in Week 1. West Virginia gets the offense going early, throwing it when they want, and running it when they want. If laying large spreads doesn't bother you, go for it. WVU is the play.
Over/Under: 52.5
4-star play on the over: In West Virginia's last four games against FCS foes, the Mountaineers would have covered this total by themselves scoring 56, 65, 66, and 56 points. The combined totals in those games have been 66, 66, 72, and 73. As poorly as WVU's offense played a week ago, I believe they're going to come out of the gates hot playing ticked off. Sure, it doesn't mean the offense is fixed, but they'll do what they're supposed to do against an inferior opponent. If UAlbany scores once, I like the chances of this game going over. Heck, you might not even need it.
Record this season:
ATS; 0-1 (0%)
O/U: 1-0 (100%)
Overall: 1-1 (50%)
