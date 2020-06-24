MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Malachi Ruffin in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Malachi Ruffin.

West Virginia may have a serious lack of depth and experience at corner, but they don't lack bodies. Although young, the corners on the roster all have bright futures. This will cause a log jam for Malachi Ruffin to see much playing time. 

Ruffin was a three sport athlete at Nash Central High in Nashville, NC playing basketball and track alongside football. He earned All-Conference Second Team honors during his senior year as he finished with 59 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Stellar 

Anytime you talk about a walk-on having a stellar season, it typically means they were able to receive some sort of playing time and were able to contribute. For Ruffin, it may be tough to see any action on defense, but could see some action possibly on special teams.

Standard

A standard season for Ruffin would be being a solid practice player, helping the team prepare for that week's opponent.

Subpar 

A subpar season for a walk-on is pretty tough to have. This would likely mean Ruffin is struggling during practices and has virtually no shot of seeing the field.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

No. 11 - Nicktroy Fortune

No. 12 - Austin Kendall

No. 12 - Taijh Alston

No. 13- Sam James

No. 13- Jeffery Pooler

What kind of season are you expecting for Malachi Ruffin in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Neal Brown Makes Statement on Latest Events

The Mountaineer head coach has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

by

MountyDawg

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 8 | WVU CB Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp

WVU commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers By The Numbers: No. 3

A series breaking down the best Mountaineers to wear each jersey number at WVU

Daniel Woods

BREAKING: WVU DC Vic Koenning Placed on Administrative Leave

The Mountaineers will be further investigating the situation

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Top Five Breakout Players for West Virginia

Looking at the most likely candidates to have a breakout season in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Kerry Martin Jr Takes to Social Media to Address Mistreatment by Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning

West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr voices his frustrations over the alleged treatment by DC Vic Koenning

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Ranking West Virginia's Top Uniform Combos

Looking at some of West Virginia's best threads

Schuyler Callihan

by

MountyDawg

Top 10 Breakout Players for WVU: Player Ranked 6-10

These Mountaineers could be in store for a big season this fall

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Launches Esports Tournament - Madden NFL 20

The Big 12 Launches its first-ever esports Tournamnent

Christopher Hall

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jeffery Pooler in 2020

Taking a look at what type of season West Virginia defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler could have

Schuyler Callihan