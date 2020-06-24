Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Malachi Ruffin in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Malachi Ruffin.

West Virginia may have a serious lack of depth and experience at corner, but they don't lack bodies. Although young, the corners on the roster all have bright futures. This will cause a log jam for Malachi Ruffin to see much playing time.

Ruffin was a three sport athlete at Nash Central High in Nashville, NC playing basketball and track alongside football. He earned All-Conference Second Team honors during his senior year as he finished with 59 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Stellar

Anytime you talk about a walk-on having a stellar season, it typically means they were able to receive some sort of playing time and were able to contribute. For Ruffin, it may be tough to see any action on defense, but could see some action possibly on special teams.

Standard

A standard season for Ruffin would be being a solid practice player, helping the team prepare for that week's opponent.

Subpar

A subpar season for a walk-on is pretty tough to have. This would likely mean Ruffin is struggling during practices and has virtually no shot of seeing the field.

