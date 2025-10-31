Five Predictions for West Virginia Hoops: Freshmen, Bubble Life, Draft Pick + More
In just a few days, the West Virginia Mountaineers will throw the ball up in the air against Mount St. Mary's, beginning a journey that they hope ends in Indianapolis — the site of this year's Final Four. Hey! Yes, I know that's a bit far-fetched, but every team has that goal in mind as we begin a new season.
What will this season look like for the Mountaineers? I've got five predictions that I think paint a pretty good picture of how things will unfold.
Three freshmen are key parts of the rotation
This isn't very bold because of what we've heard already from Ross Hodge, specifically pertaining to DJ Thomas and Amir Jenkins, but I think Jayden Forsythe can work his way into the mix regularly as well. He'll have some opportunities to prove his worth early due to the non-conference schedule, but also because they'll begin the season with a shortened rotation, with Jackson Fields on his way back from injury and Chance Moore being required to sit out the first five games. Forsythe can really shoot it, as we saw in the exhibition against Wheeling.
Harlan Obioha becomes best center since Derek Culver
It's been a while since the Mountaineers had a big man who could really move, score it, and defend. Obviously, Obioha is a large human being and doesn't have the same athleticism as the aforementioned Culver, but for his size, it's impressive how well he moves. He can be a problem because of his sheer size, but also because he's a skilled passer out of the post.
Brenen Lorient plays his way into being an NBA Draft pick
The former Sixth Man of the Year is moving into a starting role and is sort of the forgotten piece because of the firepower that Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff bring to the table. The combination of his length, size, and freakish athleticism will gain the attention of NBA scouts, and if he plays efficiently, he'll position himself to hear his name called next summer.
Big 12 struggles
Yet again, the Big 12 is loaded with talent, and the physicality of this league is no joke. Obioha and Lorient aside, West Virginia doesn't really have the physicality to go toe-to-toe with many of the teams in this league. They'll have to win by playing with max effort defensively and sinking shots from deep. The opening part of the Big 12 schedule figures to be a challenge, but they'll eventually figure things out.
Ticket punched
Get ready, Mountaineer fans. I think you're going to be in for another nerve-racking Selection Sunday this spring. They shouldn't have been snubbed last year, and everyone knows it. This year, however, I'm not sure they'll have the same amount of quality wins, but they'll be right there in that 17-19 win range, putting them squarely on the bubble. I have a feeling that they'll finish the season strong, which will be one of the reasons why they end up on the right side of the bubble this time.
