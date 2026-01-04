Texas State Transfer Safety Sets Visit to Morgantown

Texas State safety Javis Mynatt is set to take a visit with the West Virginia University football program on Monday as the Mountaineers continue to address depth in the secondary.

Mynatt appeared in all 12 games for the Bobcats last season, making one start in lone year with the program. He finished the year with 26 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery. He tied a career-high with six tackles in the season finale against Rice, marking the fourth time in his career he reached that total.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native, spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Wofford. In his final year with the Terriers, he recorded 31 tackles and one tackle for loss, while twice posting six-tackle performances on the road at Furman and South Carolina. He also added two pass deflections during the season.

Mynatt appeared in four games and recorded a tackle for loss as a freshman before redshirting. The following season, he saw action in 11 contests and totaled 26 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, along with five pass breakups.

West Virginia enters the offseason with limited returning experience at the safety position. Freshman Julien Horton is the lone returning safety from the 2025 season after Kaleb Gray, Zae Jennings, William Davis, and Jason Cross Jr. each opted to enter the transfer portal.

The Mountaineers have added JUCO safety Da’Mare Williams and as part of the 2026 recruiting class, included highly coveted four-star prospect Matt Sieg, along with Vincent Smith, Emory Snyder, Jayden Ballard, and Rickey Giles, as the staff looks to restock the the safety room.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Mountaineer Wide Receiver Announces Entry Into NCAA Transfer Portal

Rich Rodriguez Set to Add Veteran Defensive Coach Larry Knight to WVU Staff

Could Jahiem White Follow Neal Brown to North Texas After Leaving West Virginia?

Former West Virginia OC Chad Scott Reunites with Neal Brown at North Texas

WVU Secures First Transfer Portal Pledge of Transfer Window