The Future Begins Now: WVU to Roll Out New-Look Offensive Line vs. Houston
Here in just a few hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers will kick things off against No. 22 Houston on the road, searching for their first win in league play. The offensive line will be a little different than previous weeks, and the quarterback room will be thin once again due to injury.
With starting right guard Kimo Makane'ole ruled out, Oklahoma transfer Josh Aisosa is expected to notch his first start as a Mountaineer. In 37 offensive snaps this season, Aisosa has graded out at 74.7 in pass protection and 50.1 in the run game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Right tackle Malik Agbo went from questionable to completely off the injury report, signaling he'll be able to go and likely start. If not, Ty'Kieast Crawford, who started the first seven games there will be ready to slide back into his spot.
In all likelihood, we will see a starting line that consists of LT Nick Krahe, LG Donovan Haslam, C Landen Livingston, RG Josh Aisosa, and RT Malik Agbo — all five have eligibility beyond this season.
Krahe and Livingston, of course, have started every game this season for the Mountaineers, and while they haven't blown anyone away, they have been the most consistent and are clearly two guys Rich Rodriguez and Jack Bicknell Jr. want to build with moving forward.
The guard play has been horrendous this season, but last week, Donovan Haslam showed some encouraging signs, filling in at left guard in place of Walter Young Bear. Now, Aisosa has the same opportunity this week to provide a glimmer of hope.
If WVU can walk out of this season with three guys they feel comfortable with in a starting role in 2026, it makes that situation much easier to rebuild in the transfer portal. Regardless, you'd like all five to at least show they can be in the rotation next fall.
West Virginia and Houston will tee it up at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.
