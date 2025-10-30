This Week's WVU Uniform Combo is the First Set to be Worn Twice This Season

Mountaineers Now

It's Thursday evening, which means just a few moments ago, we got our weekly West Virginia football uniform reveal.

This week, the Mountaineers will be riding into Houston with their blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants packed.

Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 6

Record: 18-17

Total games worn: 35

Win percentage: 51%

Last worn: 2025 at BYU (First repeat uniform of the season)

Series History

This is just the second time these two have met on the gridiron, and you all know how the first one went. In 2023, the Mountaineers erased a double-digit deficit to take the lead with 11 seconds to go, but ended up losing the game on a Hail Mary as time expired. Had WVU been able to knock the pass down, they would have likely entered the Top 25 the very next week, but instead, the AP drought continued for them, and it's an active streak that has now reached seven years without a single week spent in the top 25.

The Mountaineers and Cougars will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on FS1. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

