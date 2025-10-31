Unexpected Twist to End of the Season on the Way for WVU? Why a Strong Finish is Possible
Things haven't gone West Virginia's way this year, largely due to a never-ending list of injuries. For the first time since the Backyard Brawl, the Mountaineers showed some promise in last week's 23-17 loss to TCU and may have finally found an answer at quarterback with true freshman Scotty Fox Jr., who set a freshman program record with 301 passing yards.
Reaching a bowl game is going to be a tall task, considering they have zero wiggle room and have to win out, but perhaps there is a slight chance they can get there or at least close to it.
Starting with this weekend's game against Houston
Yes, the Cougars are 7-1, but they've benefitted from having one of the easiest schedules in the country and are ranked for the first time all season. Could they let the ranking get to their heads? It also doesn't help that a two-win team is coming in for an early kick, creating a perfect storm for a flat spot.
The Cougars' offense is nowhere near as explosive as TCU's, and they were able to keep Josh Hoover and Co. in check. The Mountaineers may be two-touchdown underdogs, but this is certainly a winnable game if they build off of last week's performance.
A great opportunity next week
Colorado will make their first trip to Morgantown since 2009 and is in a similar spot as the Mountaineers. They can't run the ball, have had a rotating door at quarterback, and have allowed over 200 yards per game on the ground, which ranks dead last in the Big 12.
A week ago, the Buffs suffered the worst loss of any Big 12 team in conference play this season, losing 53-7 to Utah. They've lost three of their last four and are sputtering.
Today's news opens the door in Tempe
The Sun Devils are still alive in the Big 12 title race, but their path just got a million times harder. Friday morning, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that starting quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the remainder of the season, which is a huge blow to their offense. Jeff Sims will step in at quarterback, and when he's steered the ship, the offense goes into hibernation. Arizona State is still a good football team, but it's about to be a one-dimensional football team with Sims under center.
Texas Tech also dealing with injuries at QB
Starting quarterback Behren Morton has been sidelined the past couple of weeks with an injury, but is expected to make his return to the field this week. Backup Will Hammond, who looked every bit as good as Morton, suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season. Joey McGuire is going to have to be very careful with Morton so that he doesn't end up on the shelf again, and Tech gets down to their third-string quarterback. Even with the quarterback injuries, Tech's roster is so talented that beating them is still going to take a lot for WVU, but it's possible depending on the health of that room come late November.
