The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. TCU Preview + Prediction

We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show, presented by West Virginia On SI.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Homecoming...Again

WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr. is a Dallas, Texas native, and running back Cam Cook is a Round Rock, Texas native, who began his career with the Horned Frogs. Eugene talks about the pressure and the thoughts that will be going through their heads, reliving his playing days when he played Pitt for the first time after transferring to West Virginia.

Segment 2: Mailbag

For the first time on the Game Day Show, we bring the mailbag on air! Eugene and I answer five questions from fans on X.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: Jack Cassidy hit a walk-off FG last week to beat Cincinnati. The WVU-TCU series is no stranger to those. Which Mountaineer kicker has a walk-off kick over TCU to his name?

A. Tyler Bitancurt

B. Casey Legg

C: Josh Lambert

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

For the second straight week, Nap is going with an entire position group/level of the defense and it's easy to see why given their struggles the last four weeks. I give the WVU player to watch on offense while listing one on each side of the ball for the Frogs.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. TCU Game Preview

A bunch of interesting numbers in this one. We talk about why the snap count is going to be pivotal for WVU's offense, what Zac Alley's unit needs to do to find some success, and why they can't allow the run game to get going. Eugene rounds out our preview by explaining how he would attack one of the saltiest defenses in the Big 12 and the country, for that matter.

Segment 6: Week 8 Pick'ems

16 USC at Wisconsin, 7:30 PM (NBC)

7 Ole Miss at 19 Texas, 7:30 PM (ABC)

North Dakota State at New Mexico, 10 PM (CW)

14 Houston at 10 Utah, 10:15 PM (ESPN)

West Virginia at TCU, 12 PM (ESPN2)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.