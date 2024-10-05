Three Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
This evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for what should be an exciting back-and-forth shootout. What are the best prop bets on the board? I've got a few in mind. Odds were found at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Alan Bowman Passing Yards (299.5): Over
Bowman has gone over 300 yards in three of five games this season and I'm sure when he flicked on the West Virginia tape, his eyes got really big. This Mountaineer secondary has been a nightmare all season long and I'm not ready to say things are fixed just because they didn't give up as much yardage against Kansas which is predominantly a running team. Bowman will throw it a ton and will put up big numbers. This is as easy as it gets. Best bet on the board.
CJ Donaldson Rushing Yards (56.5): Over
The Oklahoma State run defense is one of the worst in the country and currently ranks dead last in the Big 12 Conference allowing over 204 yards on the ground per game. Coming off a bye week fresh and ready, I expect WVU to run the ball at will on this banged-up Cowboys defense. A couple of 15-yard runs will get you close to halfway to the number. I don't see this unit taking much of an interest in tackling this brute of a running back for four quarters.
Hudson Clement Receiving Yards (46.5): Under
This isn't an indictment on Clement whatsoever. I think it would be worth looking into an anytime touchdown prop for him, actually. But as mentioned above, I get the feeling that West Virginia is going to try and control this game by running the football. When they do air it out, they're going to need to spread the ball out more than they did against Kansas. Tight end Kole Taylor could have himself a big day, taking some targets away from West Virginia's WR1.
